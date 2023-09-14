State Farm Insurance donated $25,000 to Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, which will be used to fund the “High School Heroes” program.
“We operate on a $500,000 budget, so receiving this grant is a major gift,” said Dan Douglas, president of JA.
Douglas said State Farm has been investing in JA since 2013, having donated a total of $152,500 to the organization.
“Funding is critical for supporting our high school students,” he said. “We will use the money to teach those students ‘soft skills’ and provide them with opportunities to practice those skills by going into elementary classrooms and teaching financial literacy and JA programs.”
Tommy Rowland, sales leader at State Farm, said the insurance company connected with JA through established relationships.
“We have had several members serve on the board of directors for JA,” he said. “State Farm has several grant opportunities each year and we pass those along to Dan and JA when they become available.”
Rowland said the mission of JA aligns with three key areas of the grant the organization received — safety, education and community development.
“JA’s mission to educate young people around finances fits nicely within our education area,” he said. “It’s a natural fit, and we love the service learning component.”
Douglas said with this grant, JA will be able to better prepare future members of the workforce.
“Kentucky ranks 48th in percentage of population actively in the workforce,” he said. “The ‘High School Heroes’ program will help us to better improve that rate and standing.”
