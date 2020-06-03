Girls Inc. of Owensboro-Daviess County was chosen as the recipient of a $2,000 Good Neighbor Grant from State Farm.
The nonprofit will use the funds to provide resources to its members and their families during the worldwide pandemic.
According to Tish Correa Osborne, Girls Inc. CEO, “COVID-19 happened and State Farm reached out immediately to see how they could help. We were encouraged to share needs of the families and how the funds could be utilized. As quickly as they reached out to us to apply, they confirmed approval so that we could get busy working with the girls and their families. We are very grateful to receive this support from State Farm.”
State Farm agent Shane Satterfield led the effort to see Girls Inc. receive a grant from State Farm.
“I know how tirelessly they work to support girls every day and especially during this COVID-19 crisis. I’m pleased State Farm saw the value they provide to our community and was willing to help during these uncertain times,” Satterfield said.
