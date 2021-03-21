When Ivy Phillips and her brother were home-schooled, her mother enrolled her in music lessons, and the power of music took hold.
Phillips, who now teaches music full-time, made the drive from her home near Nashville on Saturday to play three instruments in the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship, which was revived after several years of slumber by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Owensboro.
Phillips said while the competition and playing live on stage were important, bluegrass events are always like homecomings.
“I’ve made so many friends,” Phillips said. “It’s a strong community. It’s not really the music, it’s to see my friends and talk to everybody.”
Saturday was the first time the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum has hosted the event. The event went dormant in 2014, but was revived this year and brought to Owensboro.
A large crowd of people came to the museum to see the event. The museum was divided into four viewing areas to accommodate crowd while not overpacking any one area.
“We’ve taken steps to make sure we could meet all the protocols related to COVID,” museum executive director Chris Joslin said.
Still, the museum’s large foyer, hallways and museum spaces were busy with musicians warming-up and practicing before their turn came to go onstage.
“This is exactly what we are trying to do — to create events that pull people to Owensboro who wouldn’t come otherwise,” Joslin said.
In that, the event was a success. Ed Carnes, the contest’s director, said contestants came from across the country to participate, with some from as far away as Nevada and Texas. In all, contestants came from 18 states.
Vicki Glasscock, Dalton Smith and Mallory Hindman made the eight-hour drive from West Virginia to play as a trio in the event. It was the first time the three had been to Owensboro and the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Glasscock said bluegrass does create a family atmosphere.
“Anybody will let you sit down and play with them,” Glasscock said. The group also came to view the museum.
“It’s beautiful,” Glasscock said.
Marshall Page brought his first acoustic guitar — the $100 guitar his mother brought him in $10 installments when he was a child — to participate in the flatpick guitar event. Page came from Pulaski County, Virginia, which was also about an eight-hour drive.
“My mama bought me this when I was a kid,” Page said. “I wouldn’t take $1 million for it. All of my fun shows I’ve played on this guitar.”
Opportunities to perform live have been slim over the last year, Page said.
“I’ve never been here before,” Page said of the museum. “I’m glad they did something like this for bluegrass.”
The competition was impressive, Page said. “Everyone here is very good, from what I’ve heard,” Page said.
When asked why he loves bluegrass, Page said, “it’s just part of my life, and part of my heritage.”
Zachary Graft and Luke Lenhart drove down from Michigan to be part of the contest.
“I grew up with bluegrass music, so it’s nice to see historical artifacts at the museum,” Lenhart said.
Joslin said about 100 contestants had signed up to perform by Saturday morning. Joslin said the event has the potential to grow in the future.
“It has far exceeded our expectations,” Joslin said. “... It’s my vision to someday have a multi-day event.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
