The GOP leaders of the state House and Senate said Wednesday their priorities for the upcoming 2021 legislative session will include curbing the governor’s powers during states of emergency and passing the second half of the state’s two-year budget.
House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers gave a preview of the session Wednesday afternoon to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
The COVID-19 pandemic will cause changes to way the House and Senate meet, particularly in the House, which has more members.
Working around the pandemic, “will limit the amount of issues we can take up,” Osborne, a Prospect Republican, said. “It’s going to limit our ability to tackle a large number of issues.” The off-year session is scheduled to last 30 days.
Regarding the governor’s emergency powers, Osborne said, “It’s not so much about reigning the governor in as defining powers and enumerating powers.” Lawmakers will look at ways they can be brought into session during emergencies.
The governor “has the obligation to convene the other stakeholders,” Osborne said. “Those voices need to be heard and be part of the conversation.”
Stivers, a Manchester Republican, said lawmakers will consider a bill where the General Assembly could call itself into session, rather than having to wait to be called by a governor.
“That’s one way to limit the governor’s power,” Stivers said.
On the coming budget, Osborne said, “I think the thing you’ll see us focus most on is being extremely conservative in everything we do. We know we’ve got to be very, very cautious as we go forward.”
Osborne added that “there’s so much uncertainty in the economy and the markets.”
While the state has a sizeable “rainy day” fund, Stivers said lawmakers know “that could evaporate.”
Stivers said a budget priority will be to “stabilize” the state’s unemployment insurance fund. The fund was depleted by the multitude of claims filed during the pandemic, and the state had to borrow money from the federal government.
Stivers said lawmakers will pass some form of liability protection for businesses to protect them from being sued over COVID-19 cases.
Stivers said organizations that are following federal and state health guidelines for preventing infections, and businesses pressed into make protective equipment by the government, should receive protections.
Osborne said passing liability protection would be a relief to small businesses.
“We have to make sure the people who are complying and continue to comply (with health guidelines) ... have those protections,” Osborne said.
Stivers said lawmakers will also look at ways to keep unemployment insurance rates from rising dramatically on businesses, adding that officials will need to examine the gas tax structure.
Electric cars don’t pay the gas tax, but cause “wear and tear” on the roads, Stivers said. Electric cars are expected to increase in numbers on Kentucky roads in the near future, he added.
“We’ve got to have a revamp of our whole model,” Stivers said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.