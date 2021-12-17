The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, with support from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid, have launched an initiative to make resources and educational materials regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children more accessible.
The initiative, “High Five for Health,” was created in hopes that it will provide more up-front information about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine for children and encourage families to have conversations about vaccination and be able to make an informed decision about getting their children vaccinated.
The initiative will place information and resource materials in accessible places for youth and their families, such as in the offices of family practitioners and pediatricians, youth organizations and other areas where they can easily reach the hands of families with children, according to foundation president and CEO Ben Chandler.
Chandler said placing materials directly in family physician and pediatric offices will help initiate that conversation between parents and trusted doctors in their community about whether or not their child should receive a vaccine.
“Parents trust their own pediatrician and their own family physician. They want a personalized recommendation about whether their child ought to get a COVID vaccine,” he said.
Encouraging families to get vaccinated and protect their loved ones against the COVID-19 virus is more important now, than ever, according to Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid president in Kentucky.
“Our top priority, as a health plan, is to improve lives and communities, and in that spirit, we’re deeply committed to ensuring every Kentuckian has access to affordable vaccines and the resources they need to make informed, healthy decisions for themselves,” he said. “Vaccines are proven safe and a highly effective way to protect our kids and the entirety of the commonwealth and we believe that this public service campaign will reinforce that critical message to parents and families.”
Chandler said that many Kentucky parents note difficulty in finding time to vaccinate children amidst busy and chaotic schedules.
Winter break, he said, provides the perfect opportunity to schedule that appointment.
“This is winter break and a great time to get the jab,” he said. “It is particularly important that we get on this now … because we may be at a point where we’re as vulnerable as we’ve ever been in some respects because of this new variant — particularly those who are not vaccinated. Those are the ones who are going to be particularly vulnerable for greater sickness and potentially death.”
Additionally, Chandler said, the initiative will look at talking to families about creating “wall of immunity” around loved ones.
A wall of immunity, he said, entails getting everyone in a close circle vaccinated to protect those in the circle who might be more vulnerable, such as grandparents and other elderly family members or even younger children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine or infants who may not have developed a robust immune system.
“Parents need to know that the risks from getting the COVID-19 virus are much higher … than any possible side effects from the vaccine,” he said. “This is a particularly important moment because most of the experts that you’re hearing now believe that we’re about to be hit by another surge of something that’s even more contagious than anything we’ve seen yet — the omicron variant, and we need to get as many Kentuckians, including children, vaccinated.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
