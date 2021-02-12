U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and a number of state lawmakers discussed election reforms they believe the state needs as a preamble of sorts to an elections bill GOP legislators are expected to unveil next week.
In particular, Paul said Thursday that legislators should prohibit the secretary of state’s office from changing how an election is conducted.
But a bill already passed into law and under legal challenge earlier this year removed the ability of the governor and secretary of state to create an alternative plan, the way Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams did in 2020.
Paul spoke about what he believes are important election reforms Thursday morning to the House committee on Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Governmental Affairs. He said his comments weren’t “a criticism of anything in Kentucky” that happened in the 2020 election, but in other states “secretaries of state took it on themselves to create election law.”
Paul said, “I think we need to protect ourselves from this ever happening,” in Kentucky. But the GOP-controlled House and Senate already addressed that issue in Senate Bill 1, which limits the governor’s power of declaring an emergency and issuing emergency regulations.
Prior law allowed the governor and secretary of state to declare “a different time, place or manner” for conducting an election during an emergency. Senate Bill 1 only allows those officials to change the time or place.
Beshear, a Democrat, and Adams, a Republican, agreed on election plans that allowed for universal absentee voting in the 2020 primary, and expanded early voting and provided some expanded absentee voting in the November general election.
Early voting and the use of large voting centers instead of precincts were popular with county clerks in the Owensboro region, who said after the election they would like to see those measures become a regular part of the election process.
Adams said previously that clerks statewide support those measures becoming permanent, and clerks also support continuing to use a state online “portal” to request an absentee ballot and a system allowing clerk’s offices to “cure” problems with absentee ballots, such as missing signatures.
Paul said lawmakers “should reaffirm that only the legislature can change election law,” a goal seemingly already accomplished by Senate Bill 1, although the bill is in dispute. Beshear vetoed it, legislators overrode the veto, and Beshear’s office filed a lawsuit against the bill.
Paul also urged lawmakers to favor in-person voting over absentee voting by mail, alleging it was easier to vote fraudulently by mail. State voter rolls should also be purged regularly to remove dead or ineligible voters, Paul said.
A group of GOP lawmakers also spoke Thursday about an elections bill they plan to file Monday. The group said they had worked with a number of officials on the bill, including Adams’ office and the Kentucky Clerk’s Association, but provided no specifics about what it will contain.
“We’ve had a lot of proposals on the table,” said Rep. James Tipton, a Taylorsville Republican. The bill will be voted on by the elections committee on Tuesday, “in order to move this bill to the Senate,” he said.
Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, a Louisville Democrat, criticized that the GOP group working on the bill while not providing details on its contents.
“You have not been specific at all about what you’re going to be asking us to do on Tuesday,” Cantrell said.
Rep. Jennifer Decker, a Waddy Republican, said later in the hearing, “We would love to have the bill ready today” but the group was doing a review of prior election law and regulations.
“We want to do it right,” Decker said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
