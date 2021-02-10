A group of House Democrats announced a bill that would provide unemployment payments to some people not currently eligible, increase the minimum payment and require in-person unemployment offices be at least somewhat accessible to everyone in the state.
The announcement of House Bill 406 was made Tuesday shortly after state Auditor Mike Harmon’s office released audit results that said the Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) violated federal law last year by renewing some unemployment payments without verification, and uncovered hundreds of thousands of emails to the office from people seeking assistance that went unread.
The state’s unemployment system was overwhelmed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The demand on the system drained the state’s unemployment trust fund, forcing it to take out a federal loan to cover payments. Thousands of people either never received payments or were dropped from the system.
State officials said previously the unemployment system was saddled with outdated technology, and had its offices across the state reduced by more than half under former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.
In July, an state Education and Workforce Development Cabinet official testified to state legislators that unemployment claims rose from about 3,000 weekly before the pandemic to 80,000 per week for several weeks.
The audit focuses on the “auto pay” system set up to allow benefits to be automatically renewed. That violated the law that requires those who received payments through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provision of the federal CARES Act to verify each week that they were still eligible for payments, Harmon’s office reported.
“As a result of auto-pay, OUI did not provide (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) claimants the opportunity to perform the federally required self-certifications each week to confirm they were unemployed due to a COVID-19-related reason,” the audit says.
The audit also found “auto pay” didn’t allow for the correct calculation of payments, with the result of some people in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program being automatically paid the minimum amount. Those people, “were not given the opportunity to submit documentation of their base year earnings that could result in a higher benefit amount,” the audit said.
“The external pressure of the pandemic incentivized OUI management to override important system controls. Due to the lack of controls on payments during the auto-pay period, auditors could not precisely estimate total overpayments or underpayments,” Harmon’s office said in a press release.
“While auto-pay was in effect, $17.8 million was paid in traditional UI benefits, $129.9 million was paid in PUA benefits, and $507.7 million was paid in FPUC benefits,” the release said. “While not all of these payments were improper, they were paid in a control environment highly conducive to improper or even fraudulent payments.”
All emails OUI received between March 19 and April 19 were moved to the “backlog assistance box,” and more emails were moved there between late April and May 10. Of those, “there were more than 400,000 emails in the OUI Assistance Backlog Inbox that had not been read” as of when the audit was conducted, the audit said.
The audit also found security issues with OUI and that the office didn’t report data breaches to the auditor’s office until after they were reported by the media.
The audit includes a list of recommendations for future conduct.
“The systemic failure of leadership on all levels not only violated federal law, but also let down many who needed relief,” Harmon said in a prepared statement. “It also leaves others facing the prospect of repaying the government for miscalculated payments they received in good faith.”
The issue of repaying benefits a person wasn’t entitled to is one of the focuses of Rep. McKenzie Cantrell’s House Bill, 406, which a number of House Democrats unveiled Tuesday morning, shortly after Harmon’s office released his audit.
Cantrell’s bill, if approved, would hold harmless people who received extra payments through no fault of their own. That provision was taken from House Bill 240, which was filed by Louisville Democrat Rep. Nima Kulkarni.
Cantrell’s bill would also allow people to work part-time while still receiving unemployment benefits, allow people to receive unemployment while undergoing training for new job skills, raise the minimum UI benefit to $100 a week, and allow people to receive benefits if they were forced to leave work due to an non-work illness, such as COVID-19.
The bill also contains provisions to have unemployment offices within a 50-mile driving distance of every Kentuckian, and makes employer contributions to the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund contingent on the fund’s “solvency and history of paying out benefits,” a press release says.
“We should not have been forced to take out a loan from the federal government that will take us years to repay” because the trust fund was depleted, Cantrell said.
“This is a comprehensive piece of legislation designed to address eligibility and UI trust fund stabilization,” Cantrell said. “Hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians lost valuable time at work (because of the pandemic), and they encountered a UI system that was unable to timely meet their needs, or pay benefits for which they were entitled.”
Portions of another Kulkarni bill, House Bill 78, are included in Cantrell’s bill. That measure would allow victims of domestic abuse, dating violence, or sexual violence or stalking to receive unemployment benefits if they had to leave their job.
“This is a workforce issue,” Kulkarni said. Of House Bill 240, Kulkarni said Kentucky is only one of 10 states that doesn’t allow forgiveness of overpayment of unemployment if the recipient isn’t at fault.
Both House Bill 240 and House Bill 78, “have bipartisan and bicameral support,” Kulkarni said. “We must work together to make sure our laws help every Kentuckian get through this crisis, and every crisis we face in the future.”
Although Cantrell’s bill includes the provisions of Kulkarni’s bills, Kulkarni’s won’t be withdrawn in order to give legislators more options, Cantrell said.
“There are pieces of this bill we know have bipartisan support,” Cantrell said, adding that Republicans have filed their own bills related to forgiveness of overpayment and increasing in-person offices. Cantrell said if only pieces of her bill are enacted, “you’re not preparing for the next downturn.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
