Officials from the Kentucky Department of Education task force that was convened to sort out and discuss issues related to schools re-opening next school year have sent out guidance to superintendents across the commonwealth and will continue to supply information as it is updated.
Superintendents are considering several options for when students are back in classroom seats, from ensuring schools have enough personal protective equipment for students and staff to designing a high-quality learning environment.
Gov. Andy Beshear has urged superintendents to prepare for at least three possibilities for school beginning in the fall — opening early, having a traditional opening and having a late opening.
Interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown has said KDE is focused on educating, feeding and supporting students, and that the next phase “is to reopen.”
He said KDE meets weekly with the Department for Public Health, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions in regards to how things will play out in the fall.
The only thing that area school officials are certain about regarding school this fall is there are a lot of uncertainties.
Owensboro Public Schools will not have any COVID-19-related plans to release until at least mid-June, district administrators have said.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said he knows the public is anxiously awaiting details about the plans for the start of the 2020-21 year.
“Our district has already started laying the groundwork for what that might look like and have started putting pieces in place for finalizing a plan,” Constant said. “However, with guidance and information changing each and every day, it’s impossible to lock down a plan that won’t change.”
As a result, Constant said, the district is taking some time and letting state and local officials solidify their guidance before OPS plans are finalized.
“A survey will be going out to families mid-June and at some point following that survey, we will have a better idea of what the start of the 2020-21 school year will look like,” he said.
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said the district has organized a “reopening task force” that is also exploring options on how best to return to teaching and learning in the 2020-21 school year.
The task force is comprised of teachers, administrators, support staff, health professionals and parents, he said, “as we all work together to identify and implement a plan that ensures the health and well-being of our community while continuing to provide meaningful educational experiences for our students.”
The district has also sent out a survey to DCPS families.
“I am affiliated with three statewide education groups that are addressing the same concerns,” Robbins said. “This gives us an opportunity to brainstorm and share ideas among these educational leaders to find solutions that are appropriate for DCPS.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
