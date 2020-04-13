The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped road work from progressing across the region and the state.
As state, city and county road crews continue to report to work, the road and highway departments press ahead on paving and road projects.
The communications director for the state Transportation Cabinet said road projects are essential because of the need to move goods and because people need to be able to use highways.
“We are continuing with projects and the work we do, maintaining travel for folks who rely on it,” Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Naitore Djigbenou said Monday. “Transportation is an essential service.”
Djigbenou said, “commercial trucks are relying on the roads right now.” The state highway crews are following recommendations to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, she said.
“We are practicing social distancing guidelines, along with the directives we are getting from Gov. (Andy) Beshear and the CDC,” she said. State contractors hired for county projects “are also following CDC guidelines.” she said.
Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said road crews are “absolutely” still doing road work.
“It’s business as normal, as far as road work,” Brasher said. “We are currently resurfacing a subdivision off Thruston-Dermont Road, and we are working in multiple roads and subdivisions also.” The county is preparing to finish its paving plan for the current fiscal year, which ends in July.
Brasher said road workers are social distancing while on job sites.
“For the most part, we don’t have to deal with the public,” Brasher said. “In general with our guys working, they are keeping separated as much as possible.”
The crews are kept in pairs of two, and are kept together on jobs,” Brasher said.
Wayne Shelton, the city’s director of Public Works, said road crews are still working through the city’s project list.
“There are some areas to be paved,” Shelton said. City workers have procedures for distancing while contractors hired by the city “would be responsible for implementation of their guidelines,” he said.
The city crews “are really doing projects that are deemed essential service level,” Shelton said, such as “maintenance work to keep the traffic flowing” and traffic control.
“We cut back on collecting yard waste, to protect crew availability for those doing residential trash collection,” Shelton said. “We are trying to maintain our distance.
“Pretty much every department of Public Works is still operating,” Shelton said. “Most folks won’t notice a change or difference. We are still meeting the needs of the community.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
