Sandy Harp, head of technology services for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, told legislators Thursday that state unemployment insurance workers had experienced a large volume of claims before, in the 2008 recession. During the recession, claims came in over a period of 18 months.
But that experience was vastly different from the deluge of claims the state received when the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses and factories statewide.
“We have faced this type of situation before, just not as quickly,” Harp testified, during a hearing by the interim committee on tourism, small business and information technology.
“I had enough experience to know we were going to have an influx of unemployment” claims, Harp said.
In terms of technology, the system for filing and processing unemployment claims had to be updated, while workers dealt with issues such as changing federal regulations and a claims filing system that can’t run 24 hours a day, Harp said.
Before the pandemic, the state had implemented better fraud protection in the unemployment claims system, and added a live chat feature. Programming changes needed after the pandemic struck had to be made within days, which limited testing of the new programming, Harp said.
The claim filing system’s hours were expanded, although the system still can’t operate continuously, Harp said. One issue with the claims system is that it doesn’t work well on mobile devices, she said.
Also, “due to the age of the system, we have browser compatibility issues,” where the system works better with some browsers than others, Harp said.
The sheer volume of claims was an issue. Before the pandemic, the state received about 3,000 claims in a week. Once the pandemic shut down the state, unemployment assistance claims rose to 80,000 per week for several weeks, Harp said.
Harp’s office has responded to almost doubling its number of servers and by increasing its database. A chatbot was added to help resolve issues.
More system improvements are underway, and will be completed by the end of the year, Harp said. There is a request for proposals to modernize the system, but funding is limited. Harp said the state has between $12 million and $14 million set aside for the project.
The state would need more than $45 million “to do a complete modernization,” Harp said.
Rep. Deanna Frazier, a Richmond Republican, said, “We are still receiving quite a bit of input from our constituents about the (number) of unpaid claims” and asked if that was due to a lack of staff members to handle claims.
Harp said her role was to make sure the system “had the capacity” it needs so staff can handle the workload.
Modernizing the system will take anywhere between three to six years, Harp said, but that vendors will be able to bring parts of the system online as it is being built.
Rep. Steve Sheldon, a Bowling Green Republican, said there were still tens of thousands of claims waiting to be processed, and asked how long it would take to process them all. Harp said she didn’t know, because each claim is different.
In other testimony Thursday, Lee Lingo, executive director for the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers, testified manufacturers “were able to adapt very quickly” to health guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control on how to operate during the pandemic.
“Our members did not take this lightly,” Lingo said, and that many companies retooled to produce products needed, such hand sanitizer.
The manufacturing workforce fell to 197,000 employees statewide in April, but climbed to 233,000 in June, Lingo said. Manufacturing jobs were saved by the federal Paycheck Protection Program, where forgivable loans kept workers on payrolls, Lingo said.
James Buck, of JR Buck Industries in Lexington, testified a hurdle his firm has had to work to get personal protective equipment, or find ways around protective equipment shortages.
“We are still struggling to find quality PPE,” Buck said, and that part of the issues is that PPE is only sold in large volumes, and his firm generally needs smaller amounts.
“That creates a problem, because we don’t want to be hoarding stuff,” Buck said. “... we are always trying to find just what we need.” The cost of electricity has also been an issue, Buck said.
Buck and company managers “have all taken significant pay cuts” to avoid letting workers go, he said.
Lingo said many manufacturers in the Association of Manufacturers are smaller companies.
“Small businesses are really hurting during this,” Lingo said. “... It’s still the small businesses we need to protect.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
