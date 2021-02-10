Education leaders across the state are sounding the alarm that a pandemic-induced drop in higher education enrollment is underway and could worsen if action isn’t taken to prevent the decline.
According to a report issued by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, undergraduate enrollment at four-year public universities dropped 2.1% in the fall of 2020. Kentucky Community and Technical College System schools also saw a dip in enrollment, with 10.5% fewer students this past semester.
The report also said that Kentucky high school graduates headed to college decreased from 54% in 2015 to 50.5% in 2019.
CPE member Lucas Mentzer proposed a resolution to call attention to this potential crisis, and it deems this issue a priority.
“We are seeing these negative trends and felt the need to take a strong, public stance,” Mentzer said in the CPE report.
CPE President Aaron Thompson said the resolution — which calls on him to work closely with higher education leaders, along with K-12 partners and other stakeholders, to “implement bold actions” to mitigate enrollment impacts of COVID-19 — serves as a warning and a call to action.
He said this impacts the entire state of Kentucky.
“The council understands that this is a systematic concern that demands systematic response, and we expect this work to continue beyond a single academic year,” Thompson said. “We all have a tremendous stake in higher education, and our progress as a state depends greatly on our success and recovery at the campus level.”
Drops in enrollment is an unfortunate trend across the country, the CPE reports, with Ohio seeing a 3.2% decrease, Tennessee a 5.2% decrease and Indiana a 9.2% decrease this past fall.
Also, across the country, there was a 19% drop in high school students who have submitted the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, referred to as the FAFSA form. The form is required for students to receive need-based aid. The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority reported a 13% drop in FAFSA filings since last year.
The CPE, along with other education groups in Kentucky like the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, KHEAA, the Kentucky Department of Education, GEAR UP Kentucky and the Prichard Committee, are embarking on a campaign called FAFSA February to encourage high school seniors and non-traditional students alike to fill out the FAFSA.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet secretary, said in a CPE press release that the FAFSA form is often required as a first step to getting financial aid, and she is hoping to motivate potential students to fill it out.
“Even if you are unsure of your future plans, there is no downside to filling out the form to see what financial aid you can get,” Coleman said. “While the next semester seems like a long time from now, it is not. That’s why you need to prepare for higher education and how to pay for school now to be sure you are ready to take advantage of education opportunities when they come.”
Thompson also said in the release that the FAFSA helps to empower students and their families “with vital information about financial opportunities at colleges across the state,” which is especially important now when higher education institutions are at this time looking beyond the pandemic.
“We know that many families are still struggling with hardships and uncertainties from COVID-19, but now is the time for every Kentuckian to begin plotting a path forward,” he said. “The FAFSA process is a simple tool that will allow students to make informed, confident decisions about their future and seize on the opportunities of a better tomorrow.”
For more information about the FAFSA, or to apply for aid, visit https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.
Counselors from the KHEAA are also available to speak to potential students, and more information about seeking help can be found at https://www.kheaa.com/website/kheaa/counselors?main=6.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.