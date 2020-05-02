In just four cities — Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Owensboro — more than 5,128 COVID-19 tests were administered this week, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his Friday press conference.
“That shows how significantly we are ramping up our capacity,” Beshear said.
But at Kroger test sites, about 400 people failed to show up for their appointments.
Going into another big testing week, including more testing in Owensboro at Owensboro Community & Technical College, Beshear emphasized the importance of following through on a registration.
“Every test is so important,” he said. “It can teach us so much (about the coronavirus).”
In other news, Beshear said state officials are watching and learning from other states that have reopened.
Georgia, for example, restarted its economy on April 24, amid lots of criticism. On Friday, news agencies reported 1,000 new cases in the state during the previous 24 hours.
“We don’t want to be the first to do this,” Beshear said of rebooting Kentucky’s economy. “We want to be smart.”
He reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus statewide Friday, bringing the total to 4,879. The number of cases continues to hold steady, which indicates the state is in a plateau, Beshear said.
So far, more than 1,750 residents have recovered from the virus.
Beshear also reported eight new deaths from COVID-19. The virus has claimed 248 Kentuckians to date.
The governor discussed the state’s financial shortfall that could top out near $500 million this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Also, the road fund is expected to take a $100 million to $200 million hit.
If federal officials don’t provide a financial safety net, the state would go into the upcoming fiscal year in a precarious position, Beshear said.
Every program would be looking at possible cuts.
“It is so severe that the federal government has to step in and do something,” Beshear said.
He plans to take his own advice Saturday, May 2. He will prioritize his mental health by taking a day off from daily press conferences.
It will be the first time the governor has taken a day off since he started hosting the conferences in early March.
“I need to prioritize, if not for just one day, my mental health, and I know you need to, too,” Beshear said.
He asked Kentuckians not to scour news agencies for coronavirus messages Saturday, but to give the pandemic — and their minds — a one-day rest.
Also on Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — nine in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, three in McLean County, four in Ohio County and one in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 386.
One new case was reported at the Muhlenberg County Health Department, bringing that county’s total to 124.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
