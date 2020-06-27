State health officials reported 256 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, bringing the state’s total to 14,859.
They also reported seven more deaths. To date, 553 state residents have died from the virus.
Green River District Health Department reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases — two in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, one in Ohio County and one in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 865.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
