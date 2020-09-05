State officials reported Friday 809 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,677.
They also reported 11 more deaths. To date, 987 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 48 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 15 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, eight in Henderson County, four in McLean County, two in Ohio County, 15 in Union County and three in Webster County.
The last two days have been the highest on record for the seven-county region since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2,362.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases of the virus, leaving that county's total at 664.
