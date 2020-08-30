State officials reported another 825 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to at least 47,577.
Officials also reported three more deaths. To date, the coronavirus has killed 921 Kentuckians.
Green River District Health Department officials reported Saturday 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — six in Daviess County, eight in Henderson County, four in Ohio County, three in Union County and two in Webster County. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district now stands at 2,157.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials did not report any new cases of the coronavirus, leaving that county’s total at 658.
