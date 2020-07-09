State officials reported Wednesday 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth's total to 17,919 cases.
In addition, officials reported six more deaths. To date, 608 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Rising case numbers are a reason for concern, said Gov. Andy Beshear. During a press conference Thursday, July 9, he plans to announce some new mandatory requirements.
Green River District Health Department officials reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases – four in Daviess County, one in Hancock County and two in Henderson County.
The total reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 982.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported four more confirmed cases, bringing that county's total to 549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.