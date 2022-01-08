A bill that has already passed the House and a Senate committee would, if approved, move Daviess County into a new Supreme Court and Appellate Court district.
House Bill 179 is sponsored by Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican.
The bill would shift Daviess County from the Second Supreme Court and Appellate District to the First District. Currently, the second district includes two larger cities, Bowling Green and Owensboro. The change would make Daviess County the largest county in the First District in terms of population. The First District is made up of western Kentucky counties, and includes the cities of Paducah and Madisonville.
Nemes told members of the Senate committee on state and local government on Friday that Senate and Appellate redistricting is required by the state constitution.
“The Court of Justice was founded in 1976 in Kentucky,” Nemes said. “We totally revamped the way we did our court system. Since then, we have not redistricted the appellate courts.”
The maps are only for Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judges. The current maps do not meet the requirements of the constitution Nemes said.
Senate and Appellate districts have to be adjusted so all of the state’s seven districts are roughly equitable in population. “We are not there, because of not addressing this issue for over 40 years,” Nemes said.
The changes would take affect this year. The proposed map change means Appellate Judge Jeff Taylor, who has his office in Owensboro, would remain with the Second District when Daviess County moves to the First District. Taylor lives in Ohio County, and judges must live in their district.
Nemes said Ohio County and Hancock County will be part of the Second District under the plan.
“We couldn’t make a district where Daviess County stayed in the Second,” due to the requirement to balance populations, Nemes said.
The plan would have moved Ohio County to the First District as well, but Ohio was kept in the Second so Taylor wouldn’t have to run for election in the First against two incumbents. Taylor has already filed for reelection in the Second District.
Lawmakers have already approve a bill that extends the deadline for candidates to file for office to late January, to give people in altered districts time to file for the appropriate office.
JD Meyer, an Owensboro attorney and president of the Kentucky Bar Association, said moving Daviess County into the First District would change who Daviess County residents vote for in terms of the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.
Taylor could not be reached Friday for comment.
“A lot of times, Supreme Court Judges and Court of Appeals judges deal with cases from across the commonwealth,” Meyer said. “Obviously, it’s the judge we get to vote for, but they serve the entire state. Regardless of whether we are in the First or Second, all of the judges, I have the utmost faith, will uphold the law and serve us well.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.