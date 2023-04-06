Joined by area legislators, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman came bearing gifts during a visit Wednesday to Hardin County.

Coleman presented a total of $10.6 million to 27 projects in Hardin County that focus on career and technical education, cleaner water, nonprofits, tourism and law enforcement at the Hardin County government building in Elizabethtown.

Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.

