Joined by area legislators, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman came bearing gifts during a visit Wednesday to Hardin County.
Coleman presented a total of $10.6 million to 27 projects in Hardin County that focus on career and technical education, cleaner water, nonprofits, tourism and law enforcement at the Hardin County government building in Elizabethtown.
“Certainly this is the story that everyone in Kentucky is talking about,” Coleman said about Hardin County. “We tell your story everywhere that we go because what you’ve done here in Hardin County and what you continue to build gives other communities.”
This includes funding of $6,724,558 through the state’s Cleaner Water Program for:
• Elizabethtown, $1,250,550 to upgrade more than 6,000 feet of sewer mains.
• Hardin County Water District No. 1, $1,988,228 to provide water service to homes and extend waterlines to unserved areas.
• Hardin County Water District No. 2, $2,908,231 to construct a new water tank, extend a waterline to the BlueOvalSK Battery Plant and the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College training center in Glendale.
• Vine Grove, $500,462 to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.
• West Point, $77,087 to upgrade its sewer system.
According to a news release, the Cleaner Water Program is paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority. Its goal is to provide clean drink water and wastewater grants to projects in Kentucky.
Both water district general managers said the money will help them serve their customers better.
“Hardin County Water District No. 1 appreciates the opportunity for this funding,” said Stephen Hogan, general manager of the Hardin County Water District No. 1, in the release. “We will utilize these grants to continue our unserved area program from 2002.”
“We are excited to receive funding that will support two essential projects in our county,” Shaun Youravich, general manager of the Hardin County Water District No. 2, said in the release. “Replacement of aging water tanks and construction of new water lines are vital to the growth and prosperity of our community.”
Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregory said the money would be used to help improve infrastructure ahead of expected growth.
“These funds will make a direct impact toward improvements in our sewer infrastructure in our industrial park that is ever expanding as well as in the U.S. 62 corridor of our city,” he said. “As always, we appreciate the valuable assistance we receive from our state partners to continue to improve for the future.”
Coleman also announced a Nonprofit Assistance Fund of $1,016,059 to 15 nonprofits in the county including:
• $100,000 to the Central Kentucky Community Foundation; Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, United Way of Central Kentucky; Warm Blessings; Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland; SpringHaven and Communicare
• $69,336 to Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services
More from this section
• $60,967 to Habitat for Humanity of Hardin County
• $59,362 to Project L.E.A.R.N.
• $51,543 to CASA of the Heartland
• $29,863 to The Salvation Army of Elizabethtown
• $29,001 to Helping Hand of Hope
• $8,849.84 to Hardin County History Museum
• $7,135.79 to New Creative Solution
United Way of Central Kentucky President and CEO Joe Fowler said the money will be used to reinvest for business development to help recoup losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were so thrilled, it gives us a chance to rebuild what we lost,” he said.
Davette Swiney, president and CEO of the Central Kentucky Community Foundation, said nonprofits have been pushed in their service delivery and capacity the past few years because of the pandemic and other difficulties that have risen from that.
As the community grows, she said more investment in the nonprofit sector will need to be made in order to anticipate that growth.
A total of $464,831 was given to the Elizabethtown Tourism & Convention Bureau and $154,944 to the Radcliff Convention & Tourism Commission to support travel marketing and promotion.
For the Law Enforcement Protection Program, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $77,148.
Funding also was provided to Hardin County Schools at a total of $2,032,200 to expand the existing Early College and Career Center. The news release states that the expansion will more for spaces for students to learn trades like construction and residential maintenance.
“We know that our vocational education centers are a critical piece of our education system, but also our economic development system and our workforce training system,” Coleman said.
Superintendent Teresa Morgan said the district actually applied for this grant before the BlueOvalSK Battery Plant announcement.
“This is fantastic, but we also know that we have a lot of growth coming and we will have more students needing to diversify their education,” Morgan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.