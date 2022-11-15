Next month, the Regional Water Resource Agency’s Rate Review Board will vote on potential rate hikes to help fund more than $100 million in costs associated with upgrading RWRA’s two wastewater treatment plants.

According to RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers, the upgrades are necessary to put the agency back in compliance with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, which has cited RWRA on numerous occasions over the last several years for emitting dirt and organic pollutants into the Ohio River.

