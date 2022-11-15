Next month, the Regional Water Resource Agency’s Rate Review Board will vote on potential rate hikes to help fund more than $100 million in costs associated with upgrading RWRA’s two wastewater treatment plants.
According to RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers, the upgrades are necessary to put the agency back in compliance with the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, which has cited RWRA on numerous occasions over the last several years for emitting dirt and organic pollutants into the Ohio River.
The Messenger-Inquirer has received those state citations via an open records request with the Department of Environmental Protection.
The records show that RWRA has been cited at least 14 times since 2015 for various violations, including for having total suspended solids (TSS), E.Coli, and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) above permitted levels. TSS is an indication of how much dirt and other solids are in wastewater, while BOD is a measurement for organic pollution, including food, bodily waste and other biodegradable material.
Matthew Nee, an assistant chemistry professor at Western Kentucky University, said these kinds of violations can be harmful to the Ohio River ecosystem — but only if they’re sustained over a long period of time.
“Nearly all suspended solids will reduce the clarity of the water they are in (it will appear cloudy),” he told the Messenger-Inquirer in an email. “If severe enough, that could limit light transmission, inhibiting photosynthesis in plants. They can interfere with gill function in fish, and could contain detrimental bacteria imbedded into the solid particles.
“That said, it is unlikely that this small excess will have an enormous impact by itself, provided that the incidents are isolated.”
According to the records received from the state, RWRA’s David Hawes plant has been cited at least eight times since 2015 — once that year, once in 2016, once in 2017, once in 2018, twice in 2019, once in 2020, and once this year. The Max Rhoads plant has received at least six citations — one in 2016, one in 2017, one in 2018, two in 2019, and one in 2020.
According to the records, RWRA’s violations typically happened on extremely rainy days, when its treatment facilities would be overwhelmed with stormwater and wastewater. For example, such was the case when the RWRA received a BOD citation in 2018.
“We believe this exceedance is a result of the extreme wet-weather event and localized flooding that began on Wednesday, March 21, and impacted our collections system and our (treatment plants) through the initial weekend, last week, and to some extent it still continues,” said an RWRA report that the agency sent to the Department of Environmental Protection.
“As a result of the rains/flooding, our (plants) experienced elevated flows that severely challenged effective treatment.”
Other violations stemmed from equipment failures, as happened in January 2019.
“There was no rain event associated with this upset … The waste valve on (a) particular tank was not functional at the time of the sampling event,” the RWRA told the state in response to a citation for both TSS and BOD violations. “After careful examination and discussion of the plant conditions and equipment operational status, RWRA staff believes that recent difficulty controlling heavily fluctuating influent loadings have contributed to poor settling conditions.”
In that same report, RWRA also told the Department of Environmental Protection that its plants had been receiving “higher-strength influent” from some of its industrial customers and that it was discussing how those plants could improve their own pre-treatment operations.
Since then, two of RWRA’s biggest customers — Mizkan and Glenmore Distilleries — have launched multi-million-dollar capital projects to upgrade their pre-treatment systems. RWRA also reached an agreement with the Department of Environmental Protection in 2020 to upgrade its David Hawes and Max Rhoads plants.
Schepers said the upgrades should help RWRA avoid violations such as the ones mentioned above.
“We will always have certain combination of storm events and river elevations that we cannot realistically design for,” he said. “However, the upgrades we have proposed at the two plants basically make us more resilient to the impacts these events have
“We will be able to handle larger events than prior to the FCP projects.”
The RWRA Rate Review Board’s meeting to consider rate hikes to fund those plant upgrades is scheduled for December 15. In the meantime, the agency is receiving public feedback on its potential rate hikes.
