The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has rejected the latest bid on the Kentucky 54 widening project.
Yager Materials was the sole bidder on the project, which would widen Kentucky 54 from U.S. 60 to Bold Forbes Way. The widening to Bold Forbes Way is the first stage of the project, which will widen Kentucky 54 to Jack Hinton Road.
The project will consist of four segments and, depending on traffic count, could involve the addition of through lanes, adding turning lanes, widening lanes and adding shoulders — basically across-the-board upgrades to address the growth of the area, officials said previously.
Yager Materials bid $24.498 million on the project, which is more than $6 million above the engineer’s estimate for the work.
This is the second time the state has rejected bids on the project. In December, the state rejected two bids, including a $22.5 million bid from Yager Materials. At that time, the engineering estimate on the project was $15.5 million.
Keirsten Jaggers, spokeswoman for the state highway department’s Madisonville office, said the project will be re-bid in June.
“The bids are just coming in too high,” Jaggers said.
The work is scheduled to begin in the fall. An official with the Transportation Cabinet said bids are examined based on a number of criteria, including price. Rebidding occurs if Cabinet officials think they can still receive a bid within budget.
Jaggers said she is not aware of any plans to alter the scope of the widening project.
“They are moving ahead with it,” she said.
Jaggers said highway department officials haven’t set an end date for the project.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
