Officials with the state highway department office in Madisonville have rejected bids for the first phase of the Kentucky 54 widening project.
Highway department officials examined two bids they received before deciding to reject both last month. Plans are to rebid the project next month, a highway department spokeswoman said Thursday.
Rebidding the project should not affect plans for construction, which is expected to begin this year.
The plan calls for Kentucky 54 to be widened from the U.S. 60 bypass on East Parrish Avenue to to Jack Hinton Road. The project will be done in four segments. The purpose of the project is to address the business growth along Kentucky 54 east of the bypass.
Transportation Cabinet documents say the highway department received two bids for construction on the first section, from the bypass to Bold Forbes Way. The low bid, from Yager Materials Corp., was for $22.505 million. The second bid, from Ragle Inc., was $24.727 million.
Both bids were well above the highway department’s estimate: The projected cost in 2021 for the first phase of the work was $15.5 million.
“The bids received were significantly higher than the (Transportation Cabinet) Engineers estimate,” said Keirsten Jaggers, spokeswoman for the Madisonville district highway office.
The cost of other local projects have exceeded estimates, due to factors such as higher costs for construction materials. When asked what factors resulted in high bids, Jaggers said there could be multiple factors.
The work will be rebid in February, Jaggers said.
There isn’t a set start date for construction but one will be set once the contractor is selected.
Work, however, on the first phase of the project shouldn’t delayed by having to rebid the project, Jaggers said.
“Since we are advertising in the winter months, we don’t anticipate a significant delay in beginning construction activities,” Jaggers said.
