The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has released a draft long-range plan focusing on what officials see as the state’s current and future transportation priorities.
The plan, which was released Monday, is not complete, and members of the public are being asked to chime in between now and November.
The Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan outlines the goals, needs and improvement priorities, to set the direction of Kentucky’s transportation system for the next 25 years.
It does not just highlight roads, bridges and vehicles, but looks at public transportation needs, rail and air transport, pedestrian and bicycle traffic and river traffic.
The state issues an updated long-range transportation plan about ever seven years. Work on the study began last fall, through consultation with local, state and federal officials.
The broad goals of the plan are to enhance transportation safety; “maintain a high level of maintenance and resiliency”; have a reliable flow of people and freight; connect communities to each other and world; and protect the natural and human environment.
The state maintains 27,260 miles or roads, while the counties maintain 40,129 miles and cities are responsible for 10,723 miles. The state has 14,422 bridges, 1,033 of which are in poor condition, according to the draft plan.
In a survey conducted last year residents said a top state priority should be maintaining roads and bridges. Other transportation priorities included reducing crashes and improving road safety and providing better traffic flow during rush hour periods. About 20% of survey respondents said they would like more options to walk or bicycle for transportation.
Specifically, the plan’s goals are to promote “clean and efficient” transportation systems, make transit options fair an equitable to all users, make the system reliable and capable of supporting economic development and market opportunities.
Officials from the Transportation Cabinet could not be reached for comment Monday.
Residents have until Nov. 2 to comment on the plan.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
