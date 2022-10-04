The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has released a draft long-range plan focusing on what officials see as the state’s current and future transportation priorities.

The plan, which was released Monday, is not complete, and members of the public are being asked to chime in between now and November.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

