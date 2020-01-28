Officials with the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living came to Owensboro Monday night to seek input for redesigning the state’s long-term care system and providing a more person-centered approach to services.
Officials are making a week-long “statewide listening tour” that includes six cities. After Owensboro, they will stop in Bowling Green and Louisville.
About 30 people who provide regional services for the elderly and disabled attended the meeting at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The local forum was about the same size as others across the state, said Shannon Gadd, DAIL commissioner.
Representatives of ADvancing States, a national association of state agencies that serve elderly and disabled residents, led the meeting. The association is dedicated to helping DAIL improve the way its system operates.
“They’re coming into Kentucky to hear what’s going on so they can figure out best practices ... that can be brought to Kentucky,” Gadd said.
Town hall forums in each part of the state have delivered different messages, but Gadd said she’s starting to hear some common themes.
Jennifer Williams, associate director of aging and social services for Green River Area Development District, was pleased with the meeting. During her tenure at GRADD, it is the first time she remembers DAIL crisscrossing the state to ask for input from providers in the field.
“I’m glad to see they’re wanting to make some positive changes for the system and the folks we serve,” Williams said. “ADvancing States and the commission are dedicated to making positive changes.”
At the beginning of the meeting, ADvancing States representatives presented statistics on older and disabled Kentuckians.
For example, one in six senior citizens in the state experiences food insecurity. The state has the fourth largest number of residents with disabilities.
Nearly 13% of Kentucky’s elderly residents live in poverty.
Then, Gadd and ADvancing States representatives jumped right to the heart of the issue: They asked the group to share their challenges and ideas to make things better.
Those in attendance asked for improved communication and additional information sharing.
Several people talked about how tedious and complicated the Medicaid system is to navigate. The state requires too much personal information that often doesn’t pertain to cases. The state’s terminology, forms and hearings can be intimidating for residents.
“People don’t want to jump through all the hoops to get the services they need,” one woman said. “That goes again the person-centered approach.”
For service providers, the DAIL invoice process is cumbersome, and providers must wait a long time for reimbursement. One man talked about an 80-cent discrepancy that held up a payment for four months.
Those in attendance also commented that regional agencies are understaffed and employees carry heavy caseloads.
Home help workers, who can assist residents with housekeeping chores and other duties, can help residents stay independent longer, which provides cost savings to the state. However, home help workers are paid about $8.50 an hour, those in attendance said, so it is difficult to retain and recruit employees.
Feedback from the listening tour indicates much work is needed to streamline the state’s system and improve services to older adults and people with disabilities, Gadd said, but it can be done.
“It’s going to take a big village to do it,” she said. “It will take legislative will as far as the budget.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
