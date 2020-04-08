Kentucky saw its largest increase in coronavirus cases Wednesday since the beginning of the pandemic, with 204 new confirmed cases statewide.
“We are certainly in our escalation, in our surge” of cases, Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Wednesday at his daily press conference in Frankfort. The latest cases bring the state total to 1,346 cases.
There were eight new COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday, in Jefferson, Christian and Calloway counties.
The Green River District Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Daviess County.
Beshear said people need to continue social distancing, by staying home unless they need supplies or are outside for exercise. Beshear said people outdoors for exercise need to stay at least 6 feet apart, but said maintaining the proper distance “is not an excuse to get together.”
Kentucky’s efforts seem to be working, but Beshear cautioned people not to become lax or feel the end of the crisis is in sight.
“We haven’t had evidence of a peak anywhere in the U.S.,” Beshear said, but later said “what we are doing is absolutely working.”
Beshear announced new executive orders Wednesday, to prohibit door to door solicitations, and to limit the number of family members going to stores for essential supplies to one member per household. An exception would be an adult with small children, or a person taking care of an adult with disabilities.
Beshear also announced that pharmacies will be able to refill 30-day prescriptions through telehealth.
In the Green River District Health Department region, a total of 14 new cases were announced. In addition to the eight in Daviess County, the region had three confirmed cases in Webster County and one each in McLean, Ohio and Henderson counties.
Wednesday afternoon, the Muhlenberg County Health Department announced four new cases. Beshear read off a long list of counties that have new COVID-19 cases.
“It’s everywhere,” Beshear said, and added, “if you’re hearing the first one in your county… it has been there. The is (just) the first confirmed case.”
When asked if he was concerned about the prevalence of cases in places in western Kentucky such as Daviess and Muhlenberg counties, Beshear said, “everywhere we have a cluster is of significant concern.”
Beshear said there are some churches in the state that have said they plan to have public services Sunday, despite the admonition to only hold services virtually, or by car if local leaders allow it and proper precautions are taken.
“We are working with local officials to do everything we can to prevent (public services) from happening,” Beshear said. State troopers could be sent to church parking lots to warn people about how coronavirus is spread by congregating.
“We will be taking additional steps,” Beshear said. “Those people who claim they are openly (having public services), they can expect to see us.”
The primary election has been postponed to June 23.
Beshear said he is “absolutely willing” to implement voting by mail if necessary.
“We have to be looking very seriously (and voting by mail) and have to move forward with the plans,” Beshear said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
