Diminished supply and high demand for used and new vehicles is causing the assessed values to increase, according to the state Finance and Public Administration Cabinet.
A memo the cabinet sent county clerks and property valuation administrator’s says people could see their vehicle valuations increase as much as 40%, which will affect vehicle tax bills.
But both a cabinet official and Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator Rachel Pence Foster said not all vehicles will see that kind of increase, and that the PVA office would work with people who believe their vehicle was assessed at too much value.
The Finance Cabinet’s Department of Revenue sets the valuation for vehicles. Jill Midkiff, director of communications for the Finance and Public Administration Cabinet, said the tax rate on vehicles has not increased.
“The executive branch cannot do that,” Midkiff said Monday. “Only the legislative branch can change” state tax law.
The increase in vehicle values, Midkiff said, is a reflection of the car market.
“The limited supply, and demand, has cause the value of some vehicles to increase,” Midkiff said.
The Finance Cabinet memo says the new vehicle valuations, “reflect the unprecedented rising values of most motor vehicles, as documented by numerous news reports in 2021.”
The state’s vehicle assessment was conducted by JD Power. The memo says the 2022 valuation for vehicles “is up approximately 40%” compared to the same period last year.
In an email, Midkiff said: “The percentage increase for 2022 reflects the overall total valuation compared to the 2021 overall total valuation. Not all vehicle values will see a 40% increase compared to last year.”
Mary Jacob, chief deputy for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, said office staff have already heard from people concerned about their vehicle tax bills.
“We already had some customers say last week, ‘it’s valued more than I paid for it,’ ” Jacob said.
Foster said the PVA office will do an assessment for people who think their vehicle’s assessment is incorrect. Foster said the office would examine the vehicle and look for things that depreciate its value, such as damage.
There is a further appeal process if the owner and the PVA office can’t agree on a value, Foster said.
When asked if vehicle values fluctuate from year to year, Foster said this year was “unprecedented.” New car production is a factor, Foster said.
“Some of it is COVID-related, and some of it is lack of workforce,” Foster said. “Last year, (values) went up some. This year, almost every vehicle, car and truck, increased in value.”
“This is not something we’ve done,” Jacob said. Foster said both offices “will work with the taxpayers and help the taxpayers.”
Legislators in Frankfort are also looking at vehicle values. Last session, Rep. Patrick Flannery, an Olive Hill Republican, filed a bill that would set how the Department of Revenue assesses vehicles. Flannery has said on social media he plans to file the bill again this year.
There are different standards for valuing a vehicle, “clean,” “average” and “rough.” State law says the state should assess a vehicle’s value using the “average trade-in value,” unless there is reason to deviate.
Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, said the proposal lawmakers are considering would require the use of the “standard” value be used to set vehicle valuation in most cases. The “clean” value would result in a higher valuation than the “standard.”
“It has been going on for some time .. that they have been using the clean standard,” Johnson said. “That increases the amount of taxes, because very few people actually have a car in that condition if they tried to sell it.”
The proposed bill would “simply require (the department of revenue) to follow the statute,” Johnson said.
Legislators are also considering “any possible relief we might be able to provide individuals having to pay that huge increase,” Johnson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
