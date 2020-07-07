State health officials reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 17,152.
Also, they reported eight more deaths. To date, 593 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — five in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, 11 in Ohio County, one in Union County and three in Webster County since July 3, 2020.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 952.
