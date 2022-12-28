On Tuesday, the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office touted rising voter registration numbers across the state since the November general election.
According to the Kentucky Board of Elections, there are currently 3,594,231 registered voters within the state.
Of that number, Daviess County makes up more than 79,000 registered voters.
Mary Jacob, chief deputy for the Daviess County Clerk’s office, said the number of registered Daviess County voters during the May primary was 78,747 but increased to 79,420 by the general election.
Jacob said, however, that November total has dropped slightly to 79,165.
“That number is down because they take some (voters) out after they’re deceased or they’re felons; they’re taking out and putting in all the time,” said Jacob, adding that the state updates its voter registration numbers on the 15th of each month.
Secretary of State Michael Adams reported that the latest data shows more voters are being added than removed.
According to Adams, Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the electorate with 1,633,890 voters. Republican registration increased by 4,526 voters, or 0.28%. Democratic registrants account for 44.6% of the electorate, with 1,603,358 voters.
Democratic registration decreased by 3,860 voters, or 0.24%. Voters registered as independent or with other affiliations account for 9.9% of the electorate, with 356,983 voters. “Other” registration increased by 3,338 voters, or 0.94%.
Since the Nov. 8 general election, the state reported 11,078 new voters registered, for a net gain of 4,004. Meanwhile, 7,074 voters were removed — 5,517 deceased voters, 953 felony convicts, 498 who moved out of state, 81 who were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 25 who voluntarily de-registered.
“I am pleased to see voter registration increase even after the 2022 general election,” said Adams in his release. “As we go into the new year, I hope this trend continues.”
In Daviess County, the number of registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 37,260 to 34,657 for a combined total of 71,917 voter registration. The remaining 7,248 consist of independents and other party affiliations, bringing the current total to 79,165 registered voters.
Jacob said the Daviess County Clerk’s Office has made it a priority to reach out to younger people in an effort to educate them about the importance of voting.
“Before the primary this year, we went to all the local high schools and gave presentations to their civics and government classes,” she said.
The deadline for Kentuckians to update their political party affiliation is Dec. 31 in order to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023, primary. In Kentucky primaries, voters can only vote for the candidates of their registered parties. Those registered independent can only vote in non-partisan races and general elections.
