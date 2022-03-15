The Kentucky Community & Technical College System is expanding funding for business industry support through TRAINS, the fund designated by the Kentucky General Assembly to help companies willing and interested in investing in workforce development for their employees
Previously through the program, KCTCS would split the costs associated with expanding worker force knowledge 50-50. That meant participating businesses would only pay half the costs for sending their employees to educational programming.
Now KCTCS will offer to pay up to 75% of that cost to help train employees.
Cindy Fiorella, Owensboro Community & Technical College vice president of workforce and economic development, said a good local example of TRAINS in action is the recently-developed commercial driver’s license (CDL) program. The CDL program was launched last fall as a way for local industry to train their own drivers.
The CDL program runs at about $4,500, but with TRAINS funding, employers pay less than $1,500 per employee.
There are about 75-100 local companies already taking advantage of TRAINS, including long-term care facilities, as well as businesses interested in providing leadership development and industrial maintenance training for their employees, Fiorella said.
Employees are valuable resources for business and industry, and TRAINS can help expand that resource, Fiorella said.
“Whenever you can make those training costs so competitive and at such savings, it’s really a win-win for everyone involved,” she said.
The new 75/25 match comes at a time when the state is expected to create 150,000 jobs by 2030. Jobs in healthcare and social assistance; professional, scientific and technical services; transportation and warehousing; construction and manufacturing are all slated to expand, according to the KCTCS Kentucky Education to Workforce application.
TRAINS began in 2014, with a more than $29.9 million investment from the General Assembly, and as a result, companies have invested nearly $17 million to “upskill” employees, according to KCTCS.
Paul Czarapata, said KCTCS knows firsthand the transformative effect customized training has on companies of every size, their employees and families, and the entire economy.
“At a time when businesses, employees and our students are facing rising costs, TRAINS will lower the cost of empowering, retaining, and recruiting top talent, and in the process open doors to greater opportunities for Kentucky workers and businesses alike,” he said.
For more information on TRAINS, please visithttps://kctcs.edu/workforce-solutions/
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
