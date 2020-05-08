Gov. Andy Beshear released the timeline Thursday for the state’s second phase of business reopenings, which includes restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers and more.
On May 22, restaurants may open at 33% indoor seating capacity, but they also may take advantage of unlimited outdoor seating — if owners can ensure physical distancing requirements are met.
“I know this isn’t the capacity our restaurants probably want, but studies ... show we have to be really careful about this step,” Beshear said.
Restaurants must be able to meet the state’s Healthy at Work rules for reopening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Restaurant Association have posted guidelines as well.
The governor has targeted June 1 to reopen movie theaters and fitness centers.
On June 11, he hopes to reopen public and private campgrounds.
If all goes well, child-care facilities will reopen with a significantly reduced capacity on June 15.
“This is a goal — a goal we are pushing for,” Beshear said. “We want to have a safe plan for child care, knowing it is such a challenge for folks.”
Low-touch, outdoor youth sports will resume June 15 also.
“While this is the schedule I want to make happen, one thing and one thing only sets the schedule in the end, and that’s the coronavirus,” Beshear said.
If cases begin to spike at any time along the phased-in reopening, he said, the state will pause and make corrections, which could cause delays in the timeline.
In July, Beshear hopes to begin Phase III reopenings, which will include gatherings of 50 or fewer people and bars.
Beshear announced 208 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 6,128.
He feels misinformation has caused some people to believe COVID-19 only attacks older people. That’s not the case, he said.
To prove his point, Beshear read the ages of some people included in Thursday’s list of positive cases.
The youngest was 3 years old.
Four were teens. Many were 20- and 30-somethings.
The governor also announced 11 more deaths, bringing that total to 294. Eight of those who died were residents in long-term care facilities, which the pandemic has hit hard.
FEMA is sending a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment to the nation’s Medicaid- and Medicare-certified nursing homes, Beshear said.
On Thursday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — five in Daviess County, three in Henderson County, one in McLean County and six in Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district has reached 476.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials did not report its number of new cases today. On its Facebook page, a post explained the health department continues to work on separating and verifying the number of community cases vs. those at Green River Correctional Complex.
Muhlenberg County’s most recent total of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 458.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
