Kentucky has plans to upgrade hardware and software in 911 dispatch centers statewide so centers will be able to locate callers and receive 911 calls through text messages.
Paul Nave, director of Owensboro-Daviess County 911, said every certified dispatch center in the state will receive updated hardware and software through the program, which is paid for by a federal 911 grant.
In late 2019, the federal departments of transportation and commerce announced more than $100 million in grants to states to update dispatch centers to “Next Generation 911” capabilities.
Nave said the upgrade combines several 911 functions into one system, so dispatch centers will have text to 911 capabilities, regularly updated digital maps of roads and address points and improved location accuracy for tracking cell calls.
“This portal (places) multiple technologies into a one-stop shop,” Nave said. “It’s Next Gen 911 coming to fruition.”
The 911 Services Board contracted with the company RapidDeploy to perform the upgrades statewide. The state received $2.13 million in federal funds and provided $1.42 million in matching funds for the project, according to the Kentucky League of Cities.
“The state is paying for this for every certified 911 center” with federal and state dollars, Nave said.
The equipment and software doesn’t cost counties any local funds, Nave said.
The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 center has features like text to speech and “Rapid S.O.S.” location accuracy already. Nave said if the dispatch center were to lose those functions, the state’s cloud-based system would function as a backup.
For other counties, the system will be the first time they’ll have access to features such as 911 texting and “Rapid S.O.S.”
“It’s a built-in redundancy for me, but it’s a primary for some agencies,” Nave said. “That’s going to make a big difference for the Commonwealth, for every community to have the technology they don’t have.”
Officials from RapidDeploy are expected to install the hardware and software at the Owensboro dispatch center in 60 to 90 days, and the system will connect 911 centers statewide and across state lines, Nave said.
“The great thing I’m looking forward to is this portal can connect to the state of Indiana’s network, and will be connected to every (911) agency in Kentucky,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
