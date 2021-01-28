Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday that up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills.
Each local government, the announcement said, may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
But apparently, none of that money is available for Owensboro.
Abby Shelton, community development director, said Wednesday that she was informed by the Green River Area Development District on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “entitlement communities were not eligible to apply for the CARES Act CV funds that the governor announced were available at this time because all of the entitlement communities have automatically received allocations through HUD.”
An entitlement community is one that receives Community Development Block Grants.
Shelton said, “This money is for those communities that have not directly received funds.”
The governor’s announcement said, “We are grateful to be able to provide these funds, because they will ensure many Kentuckians won’t have to make the impossible choice between feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
Owensboro Municipal Utilities said last week that 553 customers who owe $121,674 are currently eligible to be disconnected.
The utility is disconnecting 96 homes a week now and the number will go to 144 in February.
However, the utility does not disconnect customers when temperatures are below freezing.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said last week that 96 is about half the number that were being disconnected before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
He said, “We don’t want to disconnect anybody.”
But the agency has to be paid for its electricity.
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the average overdue bill is $225.
She said people interested in helping others pay their bills “can call us at 926-3200 and we can walk them through the process.”
