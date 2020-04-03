People recently unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic may have had a difficult time applying for benefits during the past week or so, but state officials are adding staff and revamping the website and computer programs to accommodate the large number of claims.
“We have a volume right now … we’ve never dealt with,” said Gov. Andy Beshear during his Wednesday press conference.
He told viewers that 40,000 unemployment claim acceptance notices went out Tuesday evening to residents who previously were told — in error — they didn’t qualify.
“We haven’t been able to move fast enough,” Beshear said. “That’s on us. It’s an unprecedented time. It’s an amount of claims we’ve never seen before. But, you know what, it’s our job to fix it.”
Two major problems have created havoc for those filing claims, said Josh Benton, deputy secretary for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The state’s computer system is old and difficult to change quickly, and phone lines were not sufficiently manned.
Changes have been made to the computer system now to ensure self-employed, independent contractors and others who didn’t qualify for unemployment benefits in the past can apply, Benton said. Claims made in the past week are being processed — even if residents received a message saying they didn’t qualify.
State officials have revamped the kcc.ky.gov website, which residents use to file claims.
But phone communications may have been the biggest challenge, Benton said.
The unemployment claims office used to receive 1,000 to 1,500 calls a day. In recent days, Benton said, calls to that phone line skyrocketed to 80,000 to 200,000 calls, creating backlogs and long wait times.
Officials increased staff from 12 people to more than 120, and the state is working with call-center vendors to handle increasing call volumes.
“We know that’s an issue, and we’re working every day to solve this,” Benton said.
To reduce calls, he asked residents to apply via the online portal and to review their claim status with an online dashboard.
Those who have filed claims will receive their first payments automatically. There is no need to call.
With so many residents receiving benefits, Benton warned residents to expect scams. Look at email addresses and make sure they are from a ky.gov address. If they are not, do not open them or respond.
Also, he said no state official will call a claim recipient and ask for money.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
