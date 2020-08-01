State officials reported Friday 778 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 30,151.
However, the positivity rate — the average number of tests coming back positive — dropped for the third consecutive day.
“But we still have too many cases, and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — eight in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, one in Union County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district now stands at 1,552.
Muhlenberg County Health Department did not report its number of cases by deadline.
