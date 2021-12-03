The Kentucky Department of Family Based Services is undergoing a massive transformation to be more accessible, inclusive and transparent, according to Marta Miranda Straub, DCBS commissioner.
The Voices for Kentucky Health held its annual meeting Thursday where panelists discussed accessibility to public assistance and programs, such as SNAP benefits, WIC, Medicaid and access to education and resources for families in need of assistance.
During the meeting, Straub discussed an 18-month initiative to make changes in DCBS that would help incite better accessibility for clients, as well as some challenges the department currently faces in implementing those changes.
“We are in the process of looking at how do we become a 21st century agency; how do we decrease the barriers … how do we decrease the disparities and disproportionality and how do we move from this archaic dinosaur of an agency to one that is responsive and accountable to the people we serve,” she said.
The change, she said, will be more than simple policy changes; it will be an institutional change, which she said is “about 30 years overdue.”
First and foremost, she said, is ensuring staff are compensated well and provided with the necessary training and resources to perform their jobs.
Wages, she said, have not been raised in more than a decade and turnover rates are the highest they have been in about 15 years.
“This is not easy work,” she said.
In the past three months, Straub said DCBS has lost 600 staff members.
Meanwhile, Straub said, public assistance services are needed more now than ever.
“We are in crisis,” she said.
With not enough staff to handle caseloads, staff become overwhelmed and overworked and experience burnout, which not only affects their work and ability to help clients in need of assistance, but also affects their own emotional and mental wellbeing.
Another aspect of that plan, she said, is to implement more prevention services in programs to help connect clients with resources and education, as well as workforce connections to help give them a leg up and better their lives so that they will not need assistance.
Part of that, she said, is tearing down barriers and ensuring education, healthcare and resources are readily accessible to anyone who need it.
That also includes deconstructing stigmas and prejudices regarding abuse of public assistance programs, fraud and scam.
Additionally, Straub said change requires bringing more diverse voices to the table to help bridge gaps related to class, race, political and cultural divides.
It also requires, she said, deep diving into the disparities of the department’s clients and the ways they experience injustices.
She said the department is in the process of listening and learning about what is going well and what needs to change and is working to implement those changes throughout its transformation process.
While there has been some pushback, she said this change is necessary to keep the department relevant and ensure it is helping its clients in the most effective way that provides the most long term benefits.
While COVID-19 has brought about an influx of need for public assistance, Straub said it has also shone a light on the many changes that need to be made to make assistance accessible, transparent and inclusive.
“The gift of COVID — it lifted the veil,” she said. “The pandemic blew the lid off everything we were in denial about or wanted to avoid seeing as well as the racial reckoning.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
