Kentucky Performing Arts announced Monday that the statewide arts education program for high school students, the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), recently received supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) that will allow the program to double in size.
GSA was approved for $2.850 million from the American Recovery Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Summer Enrichment funds (Office of Teaching and Learning) to be awarded over a three-year period. Federal ESSER funding was provided to state education agencies as part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act).
The ESSER grant covers 43% of the expanded GSA program, with an additional 32% ($2.121 million) financed by private sources and the remaining from the commonwealth of Kentucky. Kentucky Performing Arts and program administrators are working to secure additional funding, including fundraising, to allow for the program to accommodate 500 students after the three-year grant term ends.
During the next three summers (2022, 2023 and 2024), 500 students are expected to participate in the summer arts immersion program. In recent years, the class has served about 250 students each summer. The University of Kentucky in Lexington is the program campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.