The federal fraud trial against an Owensboro man charged with allegedly running a Ponzi and pyramid scheme that netted millions of dollars continued Monday, with testimony of a former defendant in the case who pled guilty in exchange for agreeing to testify at trial.

Richard G. Maike, of the 3700 block of Briarcliff Trace, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and securities fraud. Maike is on trial with co-defendants Doyce G. Barnes of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Faraday Hosseinpour, of Jackinsonville, Florida. Two other defendants are awaiting trial.

