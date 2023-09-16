The aircraft on display Friday evening at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport ranged from single-engine puddle jumpers to a fighter jet, transport planes and a massive beast that flew passengers and carried mail during its heyday in the 1930s and ‘40s.

The event, the Owensboro Air Show’s static air show, opened to the public at 4:30 p.m. By 5:30, the airport apron was packed, as people waited in long lines to sit in the planes and helicopters, and to talk to the pilots. When members of the Thunderbirds flight team arrived, the crowd mobbed around them, as the Air Force F-16 pilots and crew members signed autographs.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

