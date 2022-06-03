Two Republicans who have no opposition in the general election and will take office in January criticized Daviess Fiscal Court on Thursday for removing the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds on Tuesday.
Gary Boswell, who will become a state senator, and Janie Marksberry, who will represent eastern Daviess County on Fiscal Court, both said the statue should have been left in place until the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy had exhausted its appeals.
Boswell said, “We have a problem in this country. People are literally afraid to speak out.”
He said he isn’t afraid to speak out because he has no business that people can boycott and has no opposition in the fall.
Boswell said 75% of the people in the county were opposed to taking the statue down and moving it to the Daviess County Operations Center.
He served on Daviess Fiscal Court from 1990 to 1999 and said at that time the county did not claim ownership of the statue.
And it was not covered by the county’s insurance policy then, Boswell said.
Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer, said it has been covered by the county’s insurance for several years.
Boswell said that commissioners — who voted in 2020 to remove the statue — weren’t notified Tuesday before the statue was removed.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly called that a “downright lie.”
He said he sent an email to the commissioners at 5:50 a.m. and the statue was moved at 7:45.
Mattingly said he wanted the work done before heavy traffic was on Frederica Street, so traffic wouldn’t be impeded.
The commissioners said they received the email, but didn’t see it until later.
But they didn’t indicate that they had a problem with that.
Boswell tried to ask another question, but Mattingly told him his time was up.
Marksberry said it was a shame to take down the only statue of a soldier on the courthouse lawn.
She said putting a statue of a Union soldier next to it could have been “a teachable moment” at a time when the nation is again divided.
Last month, Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones granted a motion the county filed, asking her to rule the statue belonged to the county without having to have a jury trial.
Jones’ ruling says the statue is the county’s property “to dispose of as they choose.”
The ruling also vacated a temporary restraining order that was imposed last summer, preventing the county from removing the statue from the courthouse lawn.
The UDC has said it will appeal the decision.
In other business, Fiscal Court gave final approval to a $121.7 million budget that includes a 7% raise for county employees in Fiscal Year 2022-23.
It also includes $12.3 million in infrastructure projects that are partially funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The county will get $9.9 million in ARPA funds created to help local governments hurt by the coronavirus pandemic to cover salaries and take $10 million from salaries for other projects.
The budget doesn’t call for any tax increase.
But because real estate assessments are higher this year, the county expects to collect $200,000 more in property taxes.
The occupational tax was increased from .70% to 1% on Jan. 1.
It’s projected to bring in $900,000 more in the next fiscal year.
Mattingly said, “It’s a very good budget, a balanced budget that leaves money for the next Fiscal Court,” which takes office in January.
Fiscal Court also accepted an $850,000 grant from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for the East Daviess County Water Association.
Because that agency is a co-op, it cannot accept a KIA grant, Mattingly said.
So, the county accepted the grant, which will be used to put six-inch water lines along parts of Short Station Road and Jack Hinton Road, and will pass it on to the water association.
David Smith, the county’s director of legislative services, said the county should get a $3.7 million grant next year.
The Kentucky General Assembly will put those projects as line items in the budget it adopts next year, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
