Former Kentucky State Representative Tommy Thompson represented the state’s 14th Congressional District for seven terms before retiring in 2016. Now 73, the Owensboro native is staying busy as CEO of Thompson Homes and as a community volunteer.

Thompson said he traces his interest in public service to his dad and the elder Thompson’s involvement with the campaign of U.S. Senator Wendell Ford when he ran for governor of Kentucky.

“My dad was involved in his campaign,” Thompson said. “So, I kind of got a little interest from that just by association from my dad and his interest.”

After attending undergraduate school at the University of Florida and graduate school at Indiana University, Thompson returned to Florida to gain some business experience outside the homebuilding company his father started in 1948.

“I thought it would be good to get some experience outside of this company that hopefully I could bring back,” he said. “It was when the Disney boom was going on, and that was very enriching to be there for a couple years, but I always thought I would come back and get involved in homebuilding because my dad was.”

Thompson decided to run his first campaign during the late 1970s for the Kentucky State House of Representatives.

“I said ‘Well, there are two options. You can either complain on the outside, and hopefully somebody will hear you, or you can get in the arena and try to make a difference inside,’ ” he said.

Thompson lost that race to Louis Johnson, who went on to serve as a state representative until he retired from office.

“I ran again in 2002 for the state House, and I was elected a state representative,” Thompson said.

Thompson said some of his proudest achievements from his time in office include working to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, improving funding for education to get people more access to kindergarten and preschool and also funding for road projects to improve commerce.

“One thing that really stood out to me, there was a couple over in Ohio County that had a newborn that contracted a disease at the time of birth,” he said. “Kentucky normally has a battery of screenings that are done for infants. Well, this particular infirmity, we didn’t have a screen for, so these people, they couldn’t help their child because of this disease it attracted at birth, and it wasn’t detected at birth, so it couldn’t be dealt with.”

Thompson said a screening tool for that particular disease was then made available in the state to avoid any additional infant deaths.

While Thompson said he enjoyed being able to make a difference for his community, he does not miss the partisanship that can come with politics.

“Democrats don’t like Republican ideas, and Republicans don’t like Democrats’ ideas, and that is sad,’ he said, “because then the country and the state or the region is compromised because of that, so that it one thing I don’t miss.”

In addition to serving as CEO of Thompson Homes, which now has Thompson’s son, Nick Thompson, at the helm of day-to-day operations as president, Thompson also serves on the board of Truist Financial Corp. and is active with the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.

Thompson oversees the club’s largest fundraiser, the Steak and Burger Dinner that invites about 200 members of the local business community to enjoy a hamburger while about 70 Boys and Girls Club members enjoy a steak and listen to a speaker from the world of sports.

As far as retiring goes, Thompson said it is not on the table just yet.

“Not in the near future anyways, maybe one of these days,” he said. “I really enjoy what I am doing, and as long as I can continue to enjoy it I will try to stay active.”