CONNECTIONS

Melinda Cornell, Connections and Travel Program coordinator, and driver John Howard stand next to the program van used to transport patients to non-emergency medical appointments.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

It was over 30 years ago that Melinda Cornell became part of the Owensboro Health system, working in the psychiatric unit as a social worker who found joy working with older adults, when a new supervisor asked for help developing a focused program for the specific age-group.

At the time, there were two local hospitals, Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and Mercy Hospital, with the latter already having its own dedicated older adult program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.