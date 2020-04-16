Many rural hospitals and health systems nationwide are struggling financially after suspending elective surgeries — a major revenue source — in an effort to save beds, supplies and doctors to fight the coronavirus.
Faced with shrinking revenue, 117 hospitals have been forced to furlough employees, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
Owensboro Health, the largest employer west of Louisville with more than 4,400 employees, has kept its staff working, said Greg Strahan, OH president and CEO.
With 169 days of cash on hand at the end of February, OH officials initiated a payroll protection plan that runs through May 2. Besides providing job security, that reserve has covered other health system costs and provided the means to meet COVID-19 challenges.
“Under our current situation, we will re-evaluate where we are in the control of the virus prior to May 2,” Strahan said. “At that date, we will make a decision whether to continue the payroll protection program or ask people to use their (paid time off) or take time off without pay. However, we would hope we will be seeing a slowing of the virus to the point that we can reopen our clinics and our ability to restart our elective surgery cases.”
Like other health-care systems, OH’s outpatient and inpatient volumes have dropped and revenue has taken a hit for nearly a month, Strahan said.
Every area has been affected, he said, but surgery has seen the biggest impact. After Gov. Andy Beshear’s order last month suspended elective surgeries, OH has been limited to performing surgeries that can’t be postponed without causing more harm to the patient.
In addition, the governor’s “healthy at home” initiative and social distancing initiatives have affected outpatient volumes at the OH Medical Group and the Healthplexes in Powderly, Madisonville and Henderson. Expanded telehealth capabilities have enabled virtual doctor visits, allowing patients to receive care from home.
For the past four years, the health system has focused on strengthening its financial position, Strahan said. Fitch Ratings upgraded OH’s long-term rating outlook from “stable” to “positive” a year ago. The national credit rating agency cited OH’s market dominance, growth in volumes and revenues, and strong financial performance as some reasons for the improved rating.
To compensate for some lost revenue caused by the coronavirus, OH will receive a total of $12.2 million through the CARES Act, a federal package that has provided $100 billion in funding for health-care providers. The breakdown of OH’s CARES funding: $10 million to OH Regional Hospital, $750,000 to OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital and $1.5 million to OH Medical Group.
Also, during this emergency, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services has relaxed some regulations, cut red tape and expedited funding.
The pandemic has affected Ohio County Healthcare’s revenue stream, said Blaine Pieper, CEO.
Surgery volumes are down 80%. Visits to providers have dropped 50%. Elective outpatient, imaging services, emergency department visits and inpatient services are down 30%.
To partially offset those declines, OCH has implemented telemedicine visits in its primary and specialty care offices and rehab services.
Also, Ohio County Healthcare has received more than $565,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services through the CARES Act. In addition, OCH received $2.9 million in expedited Medicare funds, which must be repaid in a year. The health system will continue to seek additional relief funds.
Maintaining employees has been a focus. No furloughs or layoffs are planned at this time, OCH officials said.
“Rural health care systems, in general, have been forced to operate with lower days cash on hand than is (the) industry standard,” Pieper said. “Our surplus cash is quickly reinvested in the recruitment of physicians, equipment purchases and facility upgrades. In regards to COVID-19 expenses, diminishing cash flow is a concern that has to be balanced with being prepared for the very real possibility of caring for a large volume of critically ill patients. The health and safety of our area residents remains our primary concern.”
