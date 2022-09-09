Nucor’s steel plate mill in Brandenburg still is on pace to be up and running by the end of this year.

Announced in March of 2019, Nucor broke ground on the $1.7 billion project in October of 2020. Once completed, approximately 1.5 million square feet will be under roof in the Buttermilk Falls Industrial Park along the Ohio River, and the facility will be able to produce 1.2 million tons of finished steel plate products annually.

Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.

