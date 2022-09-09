Nucor’s steel plate mill in Brandenburg still is on pace to be up and running by the end of this year.
Announced in March of 2019, Nucor broke ground on the $1.7 billion project in October of 2020. Once completed, approximately 1.5 million square feet will be under roof in the Buttermilk Falls Industrial Park along the Ohio River, and the facility will be able to produce 1.2 million tons of finished steel plate products annually.
“We will be able to service about 97% of the product breadth currently available in the plate market,” said Johnny Jacobs, vice president and general manager. “We’re also very excited that the products coming out of this facility will play an important role in renewable energy, especially in offshore wind.”
He said they are in the process of finishing structures on site, and they will continue to set and commission equipment as the year comes to an end. Much of the product used to construct the facility was made by Nucor themselves.
“One of the fun things about a project like this is our sister divisions have made most of the steel, from the fasteners to the pilings, that have gone into building this operation,” Jacobs said.
Nucor is not only the largest steel producer in the U.S., but also the country’s largest recycler.
“About 75% of our finished goods will come from recyclable scrap metals,” Jacobs said. “Our process is one of the greenest processes in steelmaking there is.”
Jacobs said there are approximately 1,800 contractors on site finishing construction, and Nucor also is on track to fill the initially projected 400 full-time positions at the facility too. Nucor prides themselves on offering benefits and stability to employees, Jacobs said.
“Since the inception of Nucor in the steelmaking sector, we have never laid off a team member,” he said. “Through good and bad economies, if you come in and do your job, you’ll have a place to work.”
He said their partnerships with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and Meade County Schools have provided resources to facilitate training employees, and Nucor is working closely with them to help ensure career pathways for students are in place.
“It’s been a really great partnership with both of those,” he said.
Jacobs said, in addition to infrastructure and logistical advantages, such as access to rail and the Ohio River, Brandenburg was chosen for the quality of talent in the region.
“That has absolutely proven to be true,” he said. “We’re excited to get up and operational, and we’re excited about what that will mean for the area for many years to come.”
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
