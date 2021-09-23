The SteelDrivers, a Grammy-winning bluegrass band from Nashville, is coming to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Tickets are $42 and $48.
They’re available at bluegrasshall.org.
The band opened the Hall of Fame’s fall concert season in 2019.
It also performed at the old Executive Inn Rivermont in 2008 and at ROMP in 2013 and 2017.
The band’s roots date back to the late summer of 2005 at a casual get-together jam with fiddler Tammy Rogers, multi-instrumentalist Mike Henderson, bass player Mike Fleming, banjo player Richard Bailey, and singer/guitarist Chris Stapleton.
Two years later, the SteelDrivers were signed by Rounder Records and their self-titled debut album, released in early 2008, won a Grammy nomination for best country performance by a duo or group with vocals for the song “Blue Side of the Mountain.”
The band’s 2015 album, “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,” finally won them a Grammy for best bluegrass album.
The band has endured some potentially devastating changes through the years.
In 2010, Stapleton, whose distinctive mountain growl infused bluegrass with soul, left the band.
He went on to become a superstar in country music.
Many people figured that losing its lead singer would end the band’s career.
But the SteelDrivers recovered, bringing in Gary Nichols to sing lead.
A year later, Henderson left the band and Brent Truitt replaced him.
Nichols left in August 2017 and he was replaced by Kelvin Damrell.
That made three lead singers in seven years.
There were some who thought the band couldn’t survive that much change.
But it never missed a beat.
At the time, Damrell said, “I was pretty fresh to bluegrass. The only bluegrass I’d heard was couch pickin’ at my grandparents’ house, and I wasn’t into it, to be completely honest. I was a rocker. Cinderella was my favorite band before I met these guys.”
The band’s fifth album, “Bad For You” was released last year, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
In 2018, the group performed on the Grand Ole Opry with John Prine and Bill Murray.
The band got a cameo in Murray’s movie “Get Low” and its songs have been featured in several movies and television series, including “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner.
Today, the band works about 75 shows a year, including major festivals and its fans — “SteelHeads” — have been known to travel long distances to shows.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
