Last week, Owensboro Municipal Utilities said that 553 customers who still owe $121,674 on past due bills are currently eligible to have their utilities disconnected.
And OMU crews are disconnecting 96 homes a week.
The number will go to 144 a week in February, Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, said last week.
That worried Owensboro resident Kay Stein.
“I’ve worried about it all weekend,” Stein said Monday. “It’s just awful not to have heat in the winter. You can do without air conditioning in the summer, but not without heat in the winter.”
She said, “I would think there would be other people who would want to help. I’d be willing to give my $600 (stimulus) check to help. I don’t have a big need for it.”
Stein said the news of the disconnections “made me stop and think. We need to help people heat their homes.”
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the average overdue bill is $225.
She said people interested in helping others pay their bills “can call us at 926-3200 and we can walk them through the process.”
More help may be on the way.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills.
Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance, he said.
Families are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if they live in a community approved for the funding, have been financially impacted by COVID-19, are struggling to pay utility bills and have received a disconnection notice after Jan. 21.
Dixon said OMU can’t give donors the names of families they’re helping for privacy reasons.
She said, “The Salvation Army administers our Community Cares program and vets the people to help.”
Dixon said Stein’s suggestion about donating her stimulus check is “is wonderful. That could pay for two families.”
She said, “There’s a line item on OMU bills for Community Cares. People can just add any money they want to give with their payment.”
OMU does not disconnect customers when temperatures are below freezing.
Frizzell said that the 96 customers being disconnected this month is about half the number that were being disconnected before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
“We don’t want to disconnect anybody,” he said.
OMU has offered customers who have fallen behind on their payments during the pandemic a plan to pay off debts over a certain number of months.
But the 553 customers who stand to be disconnected haven’t been able to do that.
As of last week, OMU had disconnected 170 customers.
Seventy-six of those were later able to pay their debt and be reconnected.
But 94 were still disconnected last week.
