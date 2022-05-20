“The Stephen Foster Story” at My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown offers three entertainment products this summer.

“The Stephen Foster Story” musical continues on the outdoor stage. There’s also a one-hour performance focusing about the music of Stephen Foster called “Songs of Stephen Foster” and a summer concert series featuring five different acts.

“We were invigorated and thrilled to return in 2021 after the pandemic closure,” said Johnny Warren, executive artistic director.

During the closure, Warren said the show was able to take advantage of the time to create a new character for the show.

“The character allows us to more fully realize the experiences of African Americans in the time period,” he said.

There are also a large number of returning cast members and it’s rare that four lead performers return, he said.

“It’s always nice to experience cast members who already know the material and can jump in to give us stellar performances even in the of rehearsals,” he said.

The show has 45 cast members that range in age from 8 to nearly 80 and one dog in the show. The cast includes local, regional and actors that come in from around the country to performing the show, Warren said.

Some of the performers will be familiar to Hardin County audiences because they’ve performed at the Hardin County Schools Performing Arts Center and Hardin County Playhouse, he said.

“We are very fortunate to have regional venues like The PAC and Hardin County Playhouse to share talent,” he said.

“The Stephen Foster Story” runs June 25 to Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Last year, a new entertainment product was introduced to the summer lineup, “Songs of Stephen Foster.”

Conceived by actor Bronson Murphy who once played Stephen Foster in the summer show and went on to a Broadway career, Warren said.

Murphy also arranged his schedule to help stage “The Stephen Foster Story” and “Songs of Stephen Foster.” He serves as associate artistic director for the company.

The program is filled with song, dance and narration, Warren said.

“It’s a beautiful look at the songs of Stephen Foster in a different way,” he said.

The show also tells the story of the strong females in Foster’s life and his decedents.

“It’s a neat look at something that’s so familiar to people,” he said.

The program plays 2 p.m. Saturdays, July 2 to Aug. 6, at Bardstown High School.

The summer live music concert series features new and returning acts.

The Crashers, a well-known Kentucky party band, kicks off the series at 8 p.m. June 10, Warren said. Most people see them at weddings and events but at Stephen Foster they can be featured on a large outdoor stage, he said.

“It’s an absolute party and fun experience for all ages,” he said.

The Kentucky Headhunters return to Bardstown 8 p.m. July 11. Warren said the Headhunters were a mainstay at the Burbon Festival for many years but hasn’t played in Bardstown in a while and he is excited to bring them back to the area.

Rev On: The Foreigner Experience will be on the Stephen Foster stage 8 p.m. July 25.

“It’s packed with amazing session musicians and an incredible lead singer,” he said.

The Monarchs have been playing at The Stephen Foster story for about 20 years and return 8 p.m. Aug. 8.

“They are a crowd favorite,” Warren said.

The series concludes 8 p.m. Sept. 9 with Southern Accents, A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

It’s a band that has played at the venue before and was highly requested by audiences to return, he said.

“We feel we offer an experience for all ages,” he said.

The performances are affordable and in a beautiful outdoor setting, he said.

“Our amphitheater is a hidden treasure nestled in the midst of My Old Kentucky Home State Park,” he said.

Many who walk into the venue for the first time are surprised to see a large performing stage in the middle of the state park, he said.

There’s a season ticket option costing $149 for all the concerts plus a ticket to “The Stephen Foster Story” or “Songs of Stephen Foster.”

“If you haven’t seen entertainment outside at our venue it’s worth the trip,” Warren said. “The experience of coming here and enjoying outdoor music and shows is one of a kind.”

For information or ticket prices, go to stephenfoster.com or call 502-348-5971.

Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.

