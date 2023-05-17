There is a reason I don’t read Stephen King, and it is coming back to me now as my book group closes out the year with “The Stand.” Let’s start with the bit about it being nearly a thousand pages long. Yes. Let’s start with just that. I am reading it on my Kindle, so I don’t have to hold all those sheets of paper upright, but still. It’s long.
And this version is longer than the first edition. Editors, those pesky people, had Mr. King take out lots of things the first time it was published. He has put them back in for this edition. He explains all that in his preface. It, too, is long, as prefaces go. Yet, it isn’t the length that gets me. It is this.
There is just so much story, so many characters, such intriguing and spooky elements, so many opportunities to suspend disbelief that I can’t put it down and I want to, but then I don’t want to, and when I am not with the characters I worry about them, but when I hold them in my hands, late at night, I am aggravated that these totally made up people are keeping me up and playing with my emotions, and I need to get up early and it is almost 2 a.m. and I resent it, and I love it, and then when my eyes cross and I finally drift off, I drift off into odd and troubled dreams of my own.
Dreams are a big thing in this book, something I learned to connect after listening to the discussion last week. I am just along for the ride with this book, and I am glad I didn’t discover it during our pandemic, because the pandemic this bunch is going through is something else again. There are bands of characters that show up, weave in and out, and a retired community college sociology professor to help interpret what is likely to happen next. He is pompous and affected, but he is also right, we think.
I have to be careful in the book group when I say Mr. King is not my favorite. My pal, Janice, the kindest and brightest and most docile of sorts, gets a bit exercised when I mention it, and I understand immediately that I am not to trifle with her or Stephen King. What I mean is this. I am not a fan of the genre, and his stories scare me too bad.
Because they are that well-written.
Perhaps King’s genius is the ordinariness of the characters he creates. The ordinariness of the situations he puts them in. A picked-on girl at her prom, so cruelly treated and boy, we get that. A dog gone wild, vicious, but it takes a whole book to understand what is happening. And not just any rabid dog. Not a German Shepherd or a pit bull, but the lovable St. Bernard, family friend of toddlers, the rescuer of stranded and injured skiers in the Alps.
My pal, Donna, who read all of Stephen King’s early books, says this is the thing. He throws his characters these curveballs, killer St. Bernards, a clown in a gutter drain, and the characters don’t quite believe it, either. They react as we would.
Huh? Wait a minute. That can’t be right.
Let me tell you, it works. For the 500 pages I have read thus far, I have been worrying about myself, wondering where I am going to sleep as the little band of survivors makes its way across the country. Wondering how, with almost all the world dead from the virus, how I survived and what that means and what would I do, really, if I were with them.
And, gentle reader, I do not want to be with them. I don’t want to be on this journey AT ALL. As, I suspect, many of the characters in the book don’t wish to be on the journey. But, here I am, regardless, 500 pages in, and I have walked, bicycled and motorcycled from Maine to Boulder, Colorado. Something evil lurks in Vegas. But isn’t that always the way?
If you see me in this space next week, I will have been one of the survivors. For this we can thank Mr. King. The reader always survives.
