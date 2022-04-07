Habitat for Humanity will build its 150th home in Daviess County in May, marking a significant milestone for the nonprofit, Executive Director Jeremy Stephens told the Owensboro Rotary Club during its luncheon Wednesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Stephens, who moved into his position in February, discussed some of the organization’s goals and accomplishments.
Habitat for Humanity was started in Owensboro in 1988 by a small group of people who were meeting at a local church. The group built its first house that year, and by 1995 it moved into its first facility and had named its first executive director, Virginia Braswell.
In 2021, the nonprofit moved into a new facility, which Stephens described as “a game-changer” for the organization, allowing it to build year-round.
Additionally, he said of all the homes built by Habitat for Humanity, 59 are now mortgage free.
Habitat for Humanity will not only build its 150th home next month, Stephens said, but it is also planning for two more homes this year.
In all, he said Habitat for Humanity homes have added $10 million worth of property value locally.
By 2027, Stephens said his goal for the nonprofit is to reach 200 homes.
While that may seem like a lofty goal, he said the need is there and is growing, making it essential for Habitat for Humanity to continue working on expanding to meet those needs.
According to national data, Stephens said 1-in-6 households across the country spend at least half of their monthly incomes on housing.
That statistic gets worse when looking at Kentucky, specifically, he said, where 1-in-5 households are facing the same situation.
“I think we can do better than that,” he said.
The goal of Habitat for Humanity, he said, is having “a decent place for everyone to live.”
“That may not seem like a high bar, but … the housing situation in our country and across the world is not great as it pertains to people with low income,” he said. “Affordable housing becomes more difficult to obtain day-by-day.”
Additionally, he said households are having to make impossible choices between paying for housing, household safety, food, education and transportation.
“How do you choose between those?” he asked. “We know that the people with the fewest resources are forced to make the hardest decisions.”
Some ways Habitat for Humanity is working to address these concerns, according to Stephens, is by not simply giving someone a home, but by also offering them education in financial stability and money management.
Stephens said he would also like to develop a committee that will focus on staying connected with families to ensure their success in the long run.
There are other moving parts in the works, as well, he said, including expanding assistance programs and financial education and housing counseling, which he said is a “crucial” component for applicants.
There are also efforts, he said, to explore alternatives to credit and finding safe alternatives to predatory lending.
“We want to increase what we’re doing in Owensboro and Daviess County because we see the need increasing,” he said. “We see that the affordable housing market, just like across the nation, is not as ideal as we’d like it to be.”
