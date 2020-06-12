When mail carriers working neighborhoods on Owensboro’s west side began experiencing attacks by aggressive dogs, officials with the U.S. Postal Service began looking for a way to warn of potentially dangerous animals at homes.
As it happened, a postal worker in New York had already come up with a solution.
Next week, postal officials in Owensboro will begin placing warning stickers on mailboxes at certain homes, warning carriers that an aggressive dog is either in the home or nearby. While the system was designed to warn mail carriers, it will also be useful to other workers and people on the streets.
“We want to get the word out to the public,” said Joshua Hayden, safety captain for the postal service in Owensboro, adding that “this will give everyone a heads-up. We want to show Owensboro this is a positive thing.”
The stickers contain a paw print and are color-coded to inform people if an aggressive dog is at the home (orange) or next door (yellow). The stickers were created a few years ago, by a New York City postal worker who had been bitten by a dog, Hayden said.
Dog attacks on certain streets were becoming an issue on the city’s west side, prompting postal officials in January to send a letter to certain homeowners, informing them their mail would be kept at the post office until they installed a mailbox at the edge of their yards. Officials later decided to not make the mailboxes mandatory.
“We had a big issues on Omega, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and 10th” streets, Hayden said. The decision to stop delivery caused “a big uproar,” Hayden said, but said dog bites were a “serious issue.”
According to the USPS website, almost 5,800 postal carriers were bitten by dogs in 2019. Nationwide, 4.5 million people were attacked by dogs last year, the USPS says.
“We’ve got over 20 carriers in our office that have been bitten,” he said. “While the regular carrier on the route will know which homes have aggressive dogs, a substitute carrier wouldn’t know. “This (sticker) is a definite visual” that will alert carriers, “there’s a dog there and I need to be careful.”
People will be informed by postcard before the stickers are placed, Hayden said. Officials plan a public unveiling next Wednesday at the main post office in Bon Harbor Hills, which happens to be National Dog Bite Awareness Week.
Hayden said postal officials and carriers are all in agreement with the sticker program.
“City carriers work as a team with our management groups, and we are getting major support,” Hayden said.
Hayden has also talked to homeowners about the initiative “and I’ve had really good feedback about what we are trying to do,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
