Reid’s Orchard celebrated the holiday weekend and the final weeks of the summer season Sunday with its inaugural “Family Fun & Market Day.”
While the event — which is part of the orchard’s 150th anniversary celebration — included the traditional fare of vendors, local food options and live entertainment, it also marked the opening day for both U-pick apples and the Reidland Play Area.
For some guests, like the Kottmann family from St. Charles, Mo., it was their first time being on the grounds.
The family is staying in Evansville until Monday evening for the Labor Day weekend and has visited other nearby attractions like Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus before making the trek to Owensboro on Sunday morning.
“I saw this online and I thought, ‘Hey, let’s go to the orchard,’ ” said Chris Kottmann, who was picking apples with her husband, Jeff Kottmann, and their 19-year daughter Julia Kottmann.
Chris Kottmann said the farm made a big first impression.
“(It’s) huge,” she said, “and it’s cool because it’s been in the family for 150 years. That’s amazing.”
Being out on an apple field brought back memories for the Kottmann family, who haven’t been out picking “for years.”
“In Illinois, they have Eckert’s Farms, and (the farm puts) on different festivals where you can peach pick, you can apple pick, strawberry pick; and we haven’t taken (Julia) since she was probably 7 (years old),” Chris Kottmann said. “We decided, ‘Oh, we haven’t done this in a long time. Let’s go get some apples and we’ll take ‘em home with that since we’re leaving tomorrow.’
“We just like to do family things together, do things that are fun and adventure some,” she said.
“Family Fun & Market Day” is one of the orchard’s many events taking place throughout the year since Reid’s moved away from its signature Apple Festival last October to focus on smaller-scale events.
“We’re just trying to do more throughout the year where people can come out and enjoy it (without) being so crowded,” said Valerie Reid Reel, event coordinator for the orchard.
More from this section
The decision to create more events has proved to be a positive one.
“They’ve been really good,” Reel said. “... In July and August, we did evening ones or a little bit later in the afternoon and those were perfect for that time of the year.
“Overall, I think most (of the events) will stick for next year,” she said.
Local singer-songwriter Mitchell Douglas, who was playing his third time at the orchard, said Reid’s holds a special place in his heart.
“I grew up coming out here with my parents (to) the Apple (Festival) and all the events out here,” Douglas, 23, said. “With my grandmother, when I was little, she would take me out here to come and pick apples.
“The apple slushies inside (the store) is one of my favorite things in the world,” he said.
Douglas finds Reid’s Orchard has been able to reach its sesquicentennial season due to the business’ ”authenticity” and has become a place people truly appreciate.
“They’ve always stuck to their roots and local crops,” he said. “They never try to be something that they’re not, and putting on events like this with local vendors out, local talent — you just can’t beat it, and I think the community respects that.”
Reel said there will be a “big celebration” for the 150th anniversary during the upcoming fall break week followed by another market day on Oct. 15.
“Every day of fall break, we’ll have something,” she said. “We’ll have fun birthday activities all week.”
For more information on upcoming events during Reid’s Orchard’s 150-year anniversary, visit reidorchard.com or facebook.com/ReidOrchard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.