Duane Harper started at the Owensboro Police Department in 1991, the same time OPD Chief Art Ealum joined the force.
After 20 years at OPD, Harper retired in 2011. At the time Harper started his law enforcement career, officers received a state pension that they could collect in full after 20 years of service.
But Harper didn’t stay retired long.
Just five months after leaving OPD, Harper became a patrol deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Now, he’s a lieutenant and head of the office’s patrol division.
“This is the spot I always aimed for, being over patrol and being able to recognize the men and women here at the sheriff’s department,” Harper said in an interview earlier this week. “Patrol is the backbone” of the department.
When Harper graduated from Owensboro High School, he went to work for McCarty’s Pro Towing and Automotive. Driving a tow truck and working put Harper into regular contact with law enforcement officers, which spurred his interest in becoming an officer.
At OPD, Harper started as a patrol officer. He also spent time in the evidence collection unit, and the department also sent him to become an accident reconstructionist.
“I would say being at OPD was exciting and rewarding,” he said. “It was a learning career. You never stop learning.”
Harper enjoyed the science of both accident and crime scene analysis. During his time with the evidence collection unit, Harper worked a number of cases.
“I’ve had just about every crime scene investigation you can” imagine, he said. “I love it.”
Crime scene investigations take time, “but the pieces always seem to fall into place,” he said.
But he kept being drawn back to patrol. Joining the sheriff’s office after his retirement from OPD was a chance to work in a different environment.
“I loved OPD; I wouldn’t say thing bad about OPD,” Harper said. “I just wanted a change of pace.”
The sheriff’s office has a detective division, but deputies are also capable of working cases.
“Over here, the majority of us work our own cases,” he said.
The sheriff’s department’s call volume is not as hectic as OPD’s, which means “you can spend more time on cases,” Harper said.
As lieutenant over patrol at the sheriff’s office, he is responsible for the department’s three patrol shifts. Each shift has its own supervisors, but the supervisors report to Harper.
Harper sees his main role as making sure the patrol deputies have what they need to do their jobs. Part of the job is also to be a resource for deputies when they need assistance.
“If they have a question, I would rather they wake me up in the middle of the night than not wake me,” Harper said. “It doesn’t bother me one bit.”
The sheriff’s office has a “family atmosphere” where the deputies know each other and their families, Harper said.
Harper said his career is exactly what he’d hoped it would be.
“I’m so happy right where I am,” Harper said of the patrol division. “This is what I have always aimed for. If (the deputies) need something, I’ll do everything I can to get them what they need.
“It’s a career, not a job. You’re here to make a difference, not just in the community, but (for) individuals themselves.
“I have enjoyed this career since day one.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
